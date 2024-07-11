Jason Kelce, former Philadelphia Eagles star, recently made a surprise appearance at the 2024 American Century Championship in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada, where he spent some time hitting golf balls at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. Thanks to his wife, Kylie Kelce, Jason was dressed appropriately for the occasion in a smart blue polo and slim-fitting khaki pants with a belt. A video shared on social media jokingly mentioned that Kylie had bought the new pants for Jason, referencing a previous incident where Jason’s brother, Travis Kelce, teased him for relying on Kylie to pack his clothes.

Jason and Kylie Kelce have been married since 2018 and have three daughters together. The 2024 American Century Championship features a lineup of various athletes and celebrities, including Trevor Lawrence, Alex Rodriguez, Aaron Rodgers, and more. The event is dedicated to honoring former major league pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife, Stacy, who both passed away from cancer in the last year.

Currently, Jason Kelce is taking a break from the New Heights podcast that he co-hosts with his brother Travis, who is busy with the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The podcast is expected to resume once training camp is over at the end of August. The Chiefs’ training camp begins on July 21, with the first preseason game scheduled for August 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, is continuing her Eras Tour overseas with upcoming dates in Germany. Meanwhile, Jason Kelce is gearing up to join ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown after retiring from the Philadelphia Eagles earlier this year. The Kelce brothers are keeping busy with their respective ventures, and fans can look forward to more content from them in the future.