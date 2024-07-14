Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles star, recently shared his admiration for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour after attending a show in London with his brother Travis Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce. In an interview with ET, Jason praised Swift’s talent as a singer, songwriter, and performer, describing her abilities as truly remarkable. He also highlighted Swift’s stage presence and ability to wear multiple hats in the entertainment industry.

During the show in London, the Kelce brothers had the opportunity to meet Prince William, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte backstage. Jason later mentioned that meeting Princess Charlotte was a highlight of their trip. The brothers’ appearance at the charity golf tournament in Nevada coincided with Travis Kelce preparing for the upcoming NFL pre-season, while Jason is transitioning into a new role as a sports commentator on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown.

In addition to discussing their experience at the concert, Jason and Kylie Kelce made headlines for potentially considering expanding their family in the future. Despite already having three daughters, Kylie expressed interest in having a larger family, prompting speculation about a possible fourth child. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, are currently focused on raising their three young daughters.

Jason Kelce is currently participating in the 2024 American Century Championship alongside other athletes and celebrities. The event is dedicated to honoring former major league pitcher Tim Wakefield and his wife Stacy, who both passed away from cancer in the last year. Travis Kelce also joined his brother in Lake Tahoe, where he won a karaoke competition with a spirited performance of Whitesnake’s “Here I Go Again,” dedicating the award to Taylor Swift.

As the Kelce brothers take a break from their podcast, New Heights, to focus on their respective endeavors, Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour with upcoming shows in Milan, Italy, and Germany. Swift’s global tour has captivated audiences around the world, showcasing her musical talent and dynamic stage presence. Fans can look forward to experiencing Swift’s electrifying performances in various cities as she continues to dazzle audiences with her artistry.