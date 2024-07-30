Jason Kelce, the former Philadelphia Eagles Center, recently engaged in an arm-wrestling battle with Olympic athlete Nicole Heavirland, a 29-year-old rugby player. Despite his retirement from the NFL, Jason emerged victorious in the friendly competition, much to the amusement of his USA teammates who were cheering him on. In a video shared on Instagram, Jason and Nicole gave their all in the arm-wrestling match, with Jason ultimately claiming the win.

The light-hearted challenge sparked some playful banter, with Nicole accusing Jason of cheating by holding onto the corner of the table. However, Jason defended his tactics by citing the rules of the International Federation of Arm Wrestling, stating that using his off hand to secure a grip is allowed. His wife Kylie also joined in on the fun, jokingly warning Nicole beforehand.

Nicole, who is no stranger to competitive sports, is currently participating in her second Olympics in Paris. She previously represented the USA women’s rugby team at the Tokyo Games in 2020, where she finished in sixth place. In Paris, Nicole and her team kicked off their games with impressive victories against Japan and Brazil, earning recognition from fans and supporters.

During the Olympic event, the Kelce family showed their unwavering support for Nicole and her teammates by attending the games in Parisian-themed outfits. Jason sported a navy beret and a “Team USA Paris” T-shirt, while Kylie opted for a stylish blue and white ensemble. The family posed for a photo with Nicole and other USA rugby members, capturing the spirit of camaraderie and competition at the international event.

Jason expressed his admiration for the women’s rugby team and the Olympic games, emphasizing his love for sports, competition, and global events. He highlighted the significance of the Olympics as a platform for bringing together people from around the world to celebrate athleticism and unity. The Kelces’ enthusiasm for sports was evident throughout the event, showcasing their genuine appreciation for the spirit of competition and sportsmanship.

As avid supporters of Team USA and women’s rugby, the Kelce family’s presence at the Olympics underscored their passion for sports and their commitment to cheering on athletes like Nicole Heavirland. The arm-wrestling challenge between Jason and Nicole served as a lighthearted moment of fun and camaraderie, highlighting the bond that sports can create among competitors and fans alike.