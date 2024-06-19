Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit are gearing up for an exciting residency at the iconic Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The eight-night run of shows, set to begin in October, will feature a different special guest each night, all of whom are talented women in the music industry.

The residency will kick off on Thursday, Oct. 10, with Alice Randall, and will continue through Sunday, Oct. 20. Some of the other special guests lined up for the shows include Mary Gauthier, Caitlin and Liz Rose, Matraca Berg, Iris Dement, Gretchen Peters, and Kim Richey. It promises to be an unforgettable series of performances showcasing a diverse lineup of artists.

Tickets for these highly anticipated shows will go on sale on Friday, June 21, at 10 a.m. through the official Ryman Auditorium website. Fans can expect an evening filled with incredible music and a unique opportunity to see Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit live on stage.

Last year, the band released their latest album, Weathervanes, which received critical acclaim. Rolling Stone described the songs on the album as powerful and poignant, addressing a range of timely and important topics with emotion and honesty.

Jason Isbell is known for curating his residency lineups with purpose. In past years, he has highlighted LGBTQ artists and global perspectives, showcasing a commitment to diversity and inclusion in his music. This dedication to featuring a variety of voices and perspectives sets his performances apart and creates a memorable experience for audiences.

Earlier this year, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit wrapped up a successful North American tour, which included a sold-out show at New York’s Radio City Music Hall. The band’s live performances are known for their energy and passion, and fans can look forward to an unforgettable evening of music during their upcoming residency at the Ryman Auditorium.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this special event. Get your tickets soon and prepare for an incredible night of music with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit at the historic Ryman Auditorium.