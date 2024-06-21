Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce recently attended their first Taylor Swift concert in London, marking a special moment for the couple. They were joined by Travis Kelce, Jason’s brother and Swift’s boyfriend, at Wembley Stadium for The Eras Tour.

The Kelces, who tied the knot in 2018 and have three daughters together, were seen sporting black shirts at the concert, while Travis opted for a cowboy hat and tan cargo pants. Jason even took the time to sign autographs for fans during the event.

Fans had been speculating about the couple’s attendance at the London show after they were seen with Travis in Cannes, France, earlier in the week. The Kelces were in France promoting their podcast, “New Heights,” which has attracted a new demographic of Swifties.

Travis had expressed his excitement about watching Swift perform in London, praising her ability to sell out multiple shows at Wembley Stadium. He noted that even though the Chiefs played at the same venue in 2015, they were unable to fill all the seats.

Despite the public attention surrounding their family due to Travis and Swift’s relationship, Jason acknowledged the privilege they have and the overwhelming support they receive from fans. He mentioned that while fame can be challenging at times, the majority of interactions with fans are positive and appreciative.

The Kelces’ appearance at the Taylor Swift concert in London highlights their shared love for music and the arts. It’s a special memory for the couple to cherish as they continue to navigate life in the spotlight alongside Travis and Swift.