Model Jasmine Sanders celebrated her 33rd birthday in style, looking stunning in a green bikini as she posed by the sea. Known as Golden Barbie, the German-born beauty shared photos from her birthday bash with her followers on social media.

Aside from her glamorous photoshoot, Jasmine was also given flowers and a cake to mark the occasion. In a simple caption, she expressed her gratitude for the birthday wishes and shared her joy with her fans.

In 2019, Jasmine was named Rookie of the Year by Sports Illustrated Magazine, a prestigious title in the modeling industry. The magazine’s editor praised her warm and authentic personality, stating that there is an instant connection with her whenever you meet her.

While Jasmine is known for her stunning looks and successful modeling career, she also values authenticity and warmth in her interactions with others. Her birthday celebrations reflect her down-to-earth nature, as she chose to share simple yet beautiful moments with her fans.

Jasmine’s beach photoshoot in a green bikini not only showcased her beauty but also captured the essence of a fun and carefree birthday celebration. As she enters a new year of her life, fans can expect to see more of her stunning photos and positive energy in the days to come. Cheers to Jasmine Sanders on her 33rd birthday!