Jared Padalecki, known for his role in Gilmore Girls, recently shared his struggles with suicidal thoughts. In 2015, he checked into a clinic after experiencing dark moments of suicidal ideation. Opening up to his wife, Genevieve Padalecki, helped him get the professional help he needed to overcome those thoughts.

The actor revealed that his long career in Hollywood played a part in his mental health struggles. For over a decade, he felt pressured to always put on a happy face, even when he was struggling. This constant need to please others took a toll on his mental well-being.

Fortunately, Jared sought help and underwent a “reset” to improve his mental state. Now, he is in a much better place and is no longer ashamed to talk about his experiences. He encourages others who may be going through similar struggles to seek help and speak their truth.

It’s important to remember that there is no shame in facing mental health challenges. Seeking help from friends, family, or professionals is crucial in overcoming difficult times. Jared’s story serves as a reminder that it’s okay not to be okay and that reaching out for support is a sign of strength.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, don’t hesitate to reach out for help. You can call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255. Additionally, texting HOME to 741741 or visiting SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources can provide you with more resources and support. Remember, you are not alone, and help is available.