Janette Manrara recently took to social media to express her gratitude towards her fans for their unwavering support amidst a complaint filed against her by her former dance partner from 2019, Will Bayley. In a heartfelt statement shared on her Instagram Story, the first-time mom thanked her followers for their love and reassurance during this challenging time.

Will Bayley alleged that an instruction given by Janette during a rehearsal led to a life-changing knee injury, which he attributes to the pressure imposed by the show’s producers. Despite the controversy, Janette remains grateful for the outpouring of support from her fans, acknowledging their kindness and appreciation for following her life’s adventures.

As Will Bayley opens up about the behind-the-scenes experience that led to his injury, he shares the impact it has had on his training and daily life. With a limiting disability already in place, the injury has added another layer of challenges for the Paralympian, causing him constant pain and affecting his ability to train effectively.

While Bayley maintains that he harbors no ill feelings towards Janette personally, he points to the intense pressure exerted by the show’s producers on the professional dancers as a contributing factor to the incident. In response, Janette’s spokesperson emphasized that the safety and enjoyment of her celebrity partners were always her top priority during her time on Strictly, and she has never received any complaints from them.

The controversy surrounding Janette Manrara and Will Bayley’s partnership on Strictly Come Dancing has raised questions about the duty of care protocols in place for the show’s participants. As the discussion continues, it is essential to prioritize the well-being and safety of all individuals involved in such high-pressure environments to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Despite the challenges and criticisms faced by Janette, her resilience and appreciation for her fans’ support shine through, reminding us of the importance of standing by those we admire during difficult times. As the conversation around accountability and responsibility in the entertainment industry evolves, it is crucial to listen to all perspectives and ensure that the necessary measures are in place to protect everyone involved.