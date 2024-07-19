Janet Jackson, the 58-year-old musician, recently appeared on the “Heart Evenings with Dev Griffin” podcast and expressed her dislike for interviews. She made it clear to the podcast host that she would prefer not to answer questions and would rather listen to others speak. Despite her reluctance to engage in interviews, Janet opened up about her passion for music and the inspirations that have shaped her career.

Beginning her entertainment career in the early 1970s, Janet gained recognition for her role in TV shows like Good Times and Fame. She later emerged as a prominent music artist in the mid-1980s with her album Control, establishing herself as a powerhouse vocalist in the pop and R&B genres. Janet’s groundbreaking music videos, including the iconic “Rhythm Nation,” not only pushed artistic boundaries but also shed light on social issues. Throughout her career, she has sold over 100 million records and received numerous accolades for her contributions to the music industry.

Currently touring North America with her Together Again Tour, Janet shared insights into her musical influences. She credited her family, especially her brothers and cousin Stevie Wonder, for sparking her interest in music. Attending concerts with her brothers exposed her to the band Earth, Wind & Fire, leaving a lasting impression on her. Janet also mentioned the legendary artist Prince, recalling how his performance in her early 20s inspired her to prioritize songs that resonate with audiences.

Despite her aversion to interviews, Janet’s candid reflections on her musical journey and the artists who have influenced her provide fans with a deeper understanding of her creative process. As she continues to captivate audiences with her performances, Janet Jackson’s impact on the music industry remains undeniable.