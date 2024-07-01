Jane McDonald, known for her appearances on Celebrity Gogglebox, recently made a big career announcement that has her fans flooding her with support. The 61-year-old presenter revealed that she will be stepping away from TV temporarily to take on a new role in the theatre. Jane is set to star in the Christmas pantomime production of Robin Hood at The London Palladium, where she will be playing the character of Maid Marion alongside Julian Clary.

The news of Jane’s career move was shared on her Instagram account, where she expressed her excitement about the upcoming opportunity. She informed her followers that the pantomime will run from December 7, 2024, to January 12, 2025, and tickets are already available for purchase on The London Palladium website. Jane’s fans were quick to show their support and enthusiasm for her new venture, with many expressing their excitement and already booking their tickets to see her on stage.

In addition to her role in Robin Hood, Jane’s schedule is also packed with other exciting projects. She is gearing up for her upcoming tour, titled “With All My Love Tour,” which is set to kick off in October and will take her to various locations across the UK. Jane took to Instagram to share a photo of the tour poster and encourage her followers to secure their tickets soon, as many dates are already sold out.

Aside from her theatre commitments and tour, Jane has also been working on a new book titled “Let the Light In,” which is scheduled for release in September 2024. The book shares the same name as her 2021 album and delves into the lessons Jane has learned throughout her life that have helped her overcome challenges and grow as a person.

Fans of Jane McDonald have been eagerly anticipating her upcoming projects and are thrilled to see her take on new opportunities outside of television. With a successful career in both music and television, Jane continues to captivate audiences with her talent and charm, and her latest career move into the world of theatre is sure to be met with great anticipation and support from her loyal fan base.