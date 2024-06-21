Jane Fonda recently expressed her deep sorrow over the passing of her former partner, Donald Sutherland. The news of the 88-year-old actor’s death left Fonda stunned, prompting her to share a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Fonda described Sutherland as a brilliant actor and a complex individual with whom she shared many memorable experiences, including the FTA Show, an anti-Vietnam war tour they embarked on together in 1971.

The pair’s relationship blossomed during the filming of “Klute” in 1971, where they played the roles of Bree Daniels and John Klute. Fonda’s admiration for Sutherland extended beyond their professional collaboration, as she described him as an old-world gentleman with striking blue eyes in her memoir. However, their romance eventually came to an end, leaving Sutherland heartbroken and reflecting on the intense emotions associated with falling in love.

Fonda and Sutherland’s son, Kiefer, also shared his thoughts on his father’s relationship with the legendary actress, acknowledging the profound impact it had on both individuals. Kiefer described his father as one of the most significant actors in the history of film, emphasizing his passion for the craft and his unwavering dedication to his work.

In addition to Kiefer, Sutherland is survived by his wife Francine Racette and their three sons. The legacy of Donald Sutherland lives on through his remarkable contributions to the world of cinema and the enduring impact he had on those who knew and loved him. The news of his passing serves as a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the importance of cherishing the moments we share with our loved ones.