Jana Duggar, from the famous Duggar family, has recently broken her three-year silence on social media with a rare life update that has fans buzzing. This update comes amidst a flurry of other celebrity news, including Lana Del Rey and Quavo’s romance in a new music video, JoJo Siwa’s reaction to being booed at a NYC Pride concert, and Rihanna calling herself a “hypocrite” after a viral dancing video.

Jana Duggar’s decision to share this update after such a long period of silence has sparked speculation among fans about what she has been up to and why she chose to break her silence now. The Duggar family has been in the spotlight for years, thanks to their reality TV show “19 Kids and Counting,” so any news from one of the family members is sure to make waves.

In addition to Jana Duggar’s update, other celebrity news making headlines includes Blake Shelton flaunting his bromance with Post Malone in front of Gwen Stefani, Blake Lively leaving a steamy comment on Ryan Reynolds’ Instagram post, and ‘Sister Wives’ star Christine Brown taking a dig at her ex-husband Kody with her new husband David.

Elsewhere in the entertainment world, ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge Heidi Klum has slammed the golden buzzer for an impressive 9-year-old’s Tina Turner cover, Travis Kelce has revealed the “one thing” he told himself not to do on stage with Taylor Swift, and fans are speculating about a possible romance between Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.

With so much happening in the world of celebrity news, fans are eagerly following the latest updates and gossip. Jana Duggar’s rare life update has certainly added to the excitement, and fans are eager to see what she will share next after her long silence. Stay tuned for more updates on this and other celebrity news as it unfolds.