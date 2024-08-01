During a recent interview for their upcoming movie “Borderlands,” Jamie Lee Curtis and Eli Roth decided to pull an epic prank on Entertainment Tonight. The duo shocked the ET team with their unexpected and hilarious antics, leaving everyone in stitches.

While discussing the film and their roles, Jamie Lee Curtis and Eli Roth seized the opportunity to showcase their playful sides. The prank caught the ET hosts off guard but also provided a light-hearted moment during the interview.

In addition to the entertaining prank, the duo shared insights into their experiences working on “Borderlands” and what audiences can expect from the highly anticipated movie. Fans of the video game adaptation were excited to hear more about the film and the creative process behind bringing the beloved characters to life on the big screen.

The chemistry between Jamie Lee Curtis and Eli Roth was evident throughout the interview, showcasing their camaraderie both on and off-screen. Their ability to bring humor and fun to the interview added an extra layer of excitement for fans eagerly awaiting the release of “Borderlands.”

As the interview concluded, it was clear that Jamie Lee Curtis and Eli Roth’s dynamic energy and playful spirit would make “Borderlands” a must-see movie for audiences of all ages. The prank on Entertainment Tonight was just a glimpse of the fun and excitement viewers can expect from the film, promising an entertaining and memorable cinematic experience.

Overall, the interview with Jamie Lee Curtis and Eli Roth was not only informative but also a delightful and entertaining experience for both the ET team and fans of the upcoming movie. With their infectious personalities and genuine enthusiasm for the project, it’s no wonder that “Borderlands” is generating so much buzz and anticipation in the entertainment industry.