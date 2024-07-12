The Outlander cast has been reminiscing about their first scenes with Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser. Richard Rankin, who plays Roger MacKenzie, discussed a scene that was edited for being too violent. In this scene, Roger is mistaken for Brianna’s attacker and Jamie beats him before realizing his mistake. Richard revealed that the scene was initially much more brutal but had to be toned down. This encounter marked Roger’s first meeting with his father-in-law, Jamie, and it didn’t go as expected.

Looking ahead, fans are eager to see what the future holds for Brianna as she copes with the aftermath of recent events. With the next chapter of the Fraser saga set to premiere in November, viewers can expect more drama and twists in the upcoming episodes. The Outlander series continues to captivate audiences with its compelling storylines and talented cast, keeping fans eagerly anticipating each new installment. Stay tuned for more updates on Outlander season 7, part 2, and get ready for another exciting journey through time with Jamie, Claire, and the rest of the beloved characters.