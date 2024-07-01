Jamie Foxx recently opened up about a frightening health scare he experienced in April 2023 while shooting a movie with Cameron Diaz. The Hollywood actor, 56, was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency and was gone for 20 days. He shared that the ordeal began with a severe headache and he woke up weeks later with no memory of what had happened. Foxx mentioned that his sister and daughter took him to two doctors, with the second doctor indicating that there was something concerning happening in his head.

During a public appearance in December 2023, Foxx spoke about his near-death experience, mentioning that he saw the tunnel but not the light. He expressed gratitude for being able to walk and move, emphasizing how precious every moment is to him now. Despite the challenging experience, he highlighted his newfound appreciation for life and his craft.

Sources close to the actor have reported that Jamie Foxx is on the path to recovery and gradually feeling like himself again. While he is still taking things easy, he is looking forward to returning to work once he is fully ready. Foxx has resumed filming for his upcoming Netflix project, “Back in Action,” alongside Cameron Diaz, who came out of retirement to star in the movie. In the film, they portray retired CIA agents navigating family life.

The actor’s candid revelation about his health struggles serves as a reminder of the importance of cherishing every moment and finding new respect for life, even in the face of adversity. Foxx’s resilience and determination to share his story offer inspiration to others facing similar challenges.