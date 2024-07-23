Jamie Foxx has been making a remarkable recovery after his health scare and hospitalization last year. Recently, he was seen out in public at Nobu with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp. This outing comes after Foxx shared about his mysterious health scare and thanked his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter, Corinne Foxx, for being there for him. Corinne mentioned that her father is doing great and even expressed his excitement about her upcoming wedding.

Foxx and Huckstepp have been dating since August 2023, and they were spotted looking happy together at the restaurant. Foxx was photographed driving a silver Rolls Royce, wearing an orange shirt, sunglasses, and a fedora hat, while Huckstepp was by his side in black sunglasses. They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and in good spirits.

The actor recently opened up about his health scare, recalling how he had a bad headache and ended up in the hospital for 20 days without any memory of it. Foxx credited his sister and daughter for taking him to the doctor and intervening during the medical emergency. He also thanked Deidra for saving his life and expressed his gratitude to her on social media.

Corinne Foxx shared that her father’s recovery has been amazing, and he is getting back to his usual self. Foxx has resumed his film projects, including the Netflix movie “Back in Action” and hosting the show “Beat Shazam.” He was seen back on set with his co-star Cameron Diaz, working on physical scenes for the film.

Sources close to Foxx have revealed that he is doing incredibly well after his health scare and is back to doing what he loves. He has not missed a beat on “Beat Shazam” and is fully immersed in his work. Foxx is described as busy, happy, and strong, living a healthy lifestyle and focusing on his various projects.

In addition to his professional life, Foxx is also looking forward to his daughter’s wedding and is said to be emotional and excited about the upcoming nuptials. Corinne mentioned how her father gets teary-eyed just thinking about the wedding and hopes to make it through the ceremony without too many tears.

Overall, Jamie Foxx seems to be in a great place both personally and professionally, surrounded by loved ones and back to pursuing his passion for acting and hosting. His positive outlook and dedication to his work are inspiring as he continues to thrive after facing a challenging health scare.