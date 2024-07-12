James Paxton, son of the late actor Bill Paxton, recently shared his thoughts on the potential reboot of the iconic movie “Twisters,” 30 years after the original film was released.

In an exclusive interview, James reflected on what his father would have thought about the reboot and how he would have felt about the legacy of the film. He expressed his excitement about the possibility of bringing the story back to life for a new generation of viewers.

James acknowledged the impact that “Twisters” had on audiences when it was first released and how it became a classic in the disaster movie genre. He also mentioned the special place the film held in his heart due to his father’s involvement in the project.

The actor discussed the challenges and expectations that come with rebooting such a beloved movie and the pressure of living up to the original film’s success. Despite these challenges, James expressed his enthusiasm for the opportunity to pay tribute to his father’s work and legacy through the reboot.

As the conversation continued, James opened up about his own career in the entertainment industry and how he hopes to continue his father’s legacy through his own work. He shared his passion for acting and storytelling, emphasizing the importance of honoring his father’s memory while also carving out his own path in Hollywood.

Overall, James Paxton’s reflections on the potential “Twisters” reboot shed light on the emotional journey of following in his father’s footsteps and the impact of carrying on a beloved legacy. As fans eagerly await news of the reboot, James’s words serve as a reminder of the power of storytelling and the lasting influence of iconic films like “Twisters.”