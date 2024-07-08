Jake Quickenden, known for his appearances on shows like I’m A Celeb and X Factor, shared some exciting news with his wife, Sophie Church. The couple announced that they are expecting their second child through a heartwarming video posted on social media. In the video, they tell their children Leo and Freddie about the new addition to their family.

Jake and Sophie have been together since 2018 and welcomed their first son, Leo, in February 2021. They got engaged in Greece in August 2021 and had a beautiful wedding ceremony in Ibiza in 2022. The announcement of their second child was met with an outpouring of congratulations from friends, family, and fans on social media.

In a previous interview with OK! Magazine, Jake talked about how fatherhood has changed his life for the better. He expressed how precious his time with his family is and how his priorities have shifted since becoming a father. Sophie also shared her dreams of having a big family, revealing that she originally wanted five children when they first got together.

The couple’s latest video hints at a gender reveal celebration, with champagne flutes ready to be plunged into a cake. However, the video cuts off before revealing the gender, leaving fans eager to find out more. Jake and Sophie’s journey into parenthood for the second time has been filled with love and excitement, and their followers can’t wait to share in their joy.

As they prepare to welcome their new bundle of joy, Jake and Sophie are embracing the chaos and beauty of family life. Their story is a reminder of the joys and challenges of parenthood, and their fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in their growing family. With each new milestone, Jake and Sophie continue to inspire others with their love and dedication to each other and their children.