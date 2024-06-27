Jade Thirlwall excited fans as she hinted at the release of her first solo single on her Instagram. The singer, known for being part of the popular girl group Little Mix, shared snippets of her upcoming work, leaving fans eager for more. Former bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock showed their support for Jade’s new venture, expressing their excitement for her solo career.

Jade’s debut single, “Angel Of My Dreams,” is rumored to take a dig at Simon Cowell, the music mogul behind Little Mix’s former record label, Syco. The song reportedly references the band’s switch from Syco to RCA and the challenges they faced under Simon’s management. Despite the reported feud, a representative from Syco wished Jade success in her solo endeavors.

In a previous interview, Jade revealed that leaving Simon’s label allowed the group to focus more on promoting female empowerment through their music. The quartet faced obstacles in expressing their creativity and beliefs under their former label, leading to a switch to RCA and a renewed sense of independence.

While the band’s departure from Syco initially sparked tension, it ultimately proved to be a lucrative decision. Reports show that Little Mix earned a substantial amount in 2019 after parting ways with Simon’s label, with their total earnings since The X Factor victory reaching millions. The success of the group post-departure highlights their resilience and dedication to their art.

Jade’s upcoming single is poised to continue the narrative of empowerment and self-expression that defined Little Mix’s later works. As fans eagerly await the release of her solo music, the singer’s journey from a group member to a solo artist reflects her growth and determination in the music industry. With her distinct voice and perspective, Jade Thirlwall’s solo career is set to make a significant impact on the music scene.