Days of Our Lives (DOOL) had a dramatic episode on Monday, July 8th, with intense moments and shocking revelations. The day started with Nicole needing more information from Gabi, who claimed that Eric is Jude’s biological father. Gabi revealed that Stefan found a genetic report in the safe, which he used to blackmail EJ into helping her.

However, Gabi feels no loyalty towards EJ now that the truth is out, especially since Eric is being kept away from his son. Nicole confronts EJ, who finally confesses his actions. Nicole is furious and decides to leave EJ, taking Jude with her to give Eric the news.

Meanwhile, EJ returns home and vows revenge on both Gabi and Stefan for their roles in the situation. Stefan, on the other hand, is worried about EJ’s retaliation and the possibility of losing Gabi again.

At Bayview, Jada receives updates from Bobby about Li Shin’s case. Bobby insists that the Salem PD got it wrong and that the real killer is Connie Vilinski, not Gil Carter as everyone believed. Jada is shocked by the revelation and wonders about Connie’s motives.

As the investigation continues, viewers are left wondering if Bobby will be able to identify Connie or if she will manage to evade justice. Connie is determined to stay out of prison, so her next moves remain a mystery.

With more twists and turns ahead, fans can expect more drama and suspense on Days of Our Lives. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, updates, and news on CDL for all the DOOL details you need.