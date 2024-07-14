Days of Our Lives (DOOL) brought some shocking twists and turns on Monday, July 15th. Abe Carver and Kate Roberts Brady are gearing up to revive Body and Soul, but they need Chad DiMera’s investment to make it happen. Chad’s deep pockets make him a prime target, and Kate is confident she can convince him to jump on board.

In the midst of these business dealings, the stars of Body and Soul are working on new contracts. Expect some hilarious moments as the cast embraces their soap opera personas to the fullest. Paulina Price is fully supportive of Abe’s career goals, while challenges arise for Stephanie Johnson when Everett Lynch is released.

Stephanie’s attempts to reconnect with Everett are met with resistance, leaving her heartbroken. Meanwhile, Jada Hunter experiences a terrifying moment when she finds Rafe Hernandez unconscious with a serious injury. Rushed to the hospital, Rafe’s condition hangs in the balance, bringing Gabi Hernandez DiMera and Jada together in a tense waiting room scene.

As Rafe fights for his life, Gabi receives alarming news that could impact her relationship with Stefan DiMera. The drama is far from over, with secrets and revelations set to shake up Salem in the days to come. Stay tuned for updates on Rafe’s condition and the fallout from his ordeal.

DOOL fans can expect more twists and turns as the story unfolds. Will Chad come through with the investment? How will Gabi cope with the news about her brother? Keep watching for all the latest developments on Days of Our Lives.