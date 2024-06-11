jacob-roberts-splits-from-girlfriend-just-weeks-after-he-joins-corrie

Jacob Roberts Ends Relationship with Girlfriend Shortly After Joining Coronation Street

Coronation Street actor Jacob Roberts has reportedly ended his five-year relationship with PR girlfriend Amy Harris. The 33-year-old actor recently joined the cast of the popular ITV soap opera as Christopher ‘Kit’ Green, and has since removed all traces of his former girlfriend from his Instagram account.

Previously, Jacob and Amy often shared photos of their outings and dates on social media. However, as of Monday, both parties have started deleting any posts that featured each other. Representatives from ITV have been approached for comment regarding the split.

Jacob Roberts is best known for his role as Damon Kinsella on Channel 4’s Hollyoaks, but he made his debut as detective Christopher ‘Kit’ Green in April. Kit is introduced as the long-lost son of character Bernie Winter, and Jacob has expressed his excitement about joining the show.

Reflecting on his experience, Jacob shared, “When I walked on set for the first time, it actually felt a bit overwhelming because the attention to detail is just incredible, it actually makes you feel that you are on a real street.” He also discussed his character’s storyline, hinting at a complex relationship with his on-screen mother.

As Kit continues to unravel the mystery of Lauren Bolton’s disappearance in Weatherfield, viewers can expect to see a new side of Jacob Roberts’s acting skills. Despite the recent personal turmoil, the actor remains dedicated to his craft and is looking forward to portraying the complexities of Kit’s character on Coronation Street.