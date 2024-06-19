Jacob Elordi, known for his role in “Euphoria,” has fallen victim to a scandal involving an X-rated deepfake video. The video, which has gone viral on social media platform X, features Elordi’s face superimposed onto another person’s body. What makes this situation even more troubling is that the footage includes a minor, making it even more disturbing.

Reports indicate that the deepfake video has garnered millions of views, sparking outrage among social media users. Many have come forward to defend Elordi, condemning those who have shared the explicit content. The situation has raised concerns about the prevalence of deepfake technology and its potential for misuse.

The OnlyFans creator whose body was used in the video has spoken out, expressing discomfort with the situation. The creator, who was underage at the time the footage was taken, has labeled the deepfake as creepy and inappropriate. The video has been categorized as child p-rn due to the creator’s age at the time of filming.

In light of this scandal, fans of Elordi have rallied to support the actor and denounce the sharing of the deepfake video. Many have called for the removal of the video and urged others to report it as harassment. The exploitation of individuals through deepfake technology is a serious issue that needs to be addressed.

This incident involving Elordi is not an isolated case, as other celebrities have also been targeted by deepfake creators. Earlier this year, Taylor Swift was the subject of explicit deepfake images that circulated online. The proliferation of such content has prompted calls for greater accountability and regulation of online platforms.

X, the social media platform where the deepfake video of Elordi surfaced, has policies in place to prevent the sharing of manipulated or out-of-context media. The platform prohibits content that sexualizes individuals without their consent and claims to actively remove deepfakes. However, the continued spread of such content raises questions about the effectiveness of these measures.

As the controversy surrounding Jacob Elordi’s deepfake video unfolds, it serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with advancing technology. The unauthorized use of someone’s likeness in explicit content is not only unethical but also illegal. It is crucial for individuals and platforms alike to take a stand against deepfake exploitation and protect the privacy and dignity of all individuals involved.