Sarah Horton is facing challenges in her search for Xander Cook’s mother. Despite leaving a voicemail at the last known number, Sarah has not received a response and may discover that the number is no longer in service. With the wedding approaching, Sarah is eager to have Xander’s mother present but fears that she may not be able to locate her in time.

Meanwhile, Sarah and Xander offer their support to Maggie Kiriakis as she deals with the aftermath of the Konstantin Meleounis drama. Maggie is shocked to learn about Xander’s involvement in the situation but is relieved to find out that he was not charged. However, Konstantin’s mention of another enemy in their midst leaves Maggie feeling uneasy.

In addition, Jack Deveraux’s return home throws Chad DiMera and Julie Williams off their plans to visit a bank in Chicago. They intended to access Clyde Weston’s safe deposit box, which allegedly contains evidence of Abigail DiMera’s survival. Jack’s revelation about Abigail being alive delays their trip, but Chad and Julie are determined to carry out their mission as soon as possible.

