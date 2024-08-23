Jack Schlossberg Reacts to RFK Jr.’s Support for Trump

Jack Kennedy Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy and the son of Caroline Kennedy, expressed his lack of surprise at his cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to endorse Donald Trump after suspending his campaign. Schlossberg took to social media to share his thoughts, stating, “Never been less surprised in my life. Been saying it for over a year — RFK Jr. is for sale, works for Trump. Bedfellows and loving it.” He also made it clear that his support lies with Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing, “Kamala Harris is for the people — the easiest decision of all time just got easier.”

RFK Jr.’s Independent Bid and Lack of Support

Since RFK Jr. announced his independent bid for the White House last October, he has faced little support from the Kennedy clan, including his own siblings. The Kennedy family had initially backed Joe Biden before Vice President Kamala Harris joined the presidential race. They even described RFK Jr. as a “threat” to the United States, highlighting the divide within the family regarding his political ambitions.

Jack Schlossberg’s Critique of RFK Jr.’s Campaign

In May, Schlossberg took on a comedic persona named Jimmy in a series of videos where he criticized RFK Jr.’s campaign. Adopting a heavy Boston accent, Schlossberg expressed his disapproval, stating, “But listen, that guy, he’s a p****, the new guy, the young guy, he’s a freaking p****. He’s lying to you, alright? ‘Independent,’ ‘third party,’ yeah, freakin’ right. He’s got Trump’s donors. He’s got Trump’s advisers. Him and Trump go way freaking back. Don’t be fooled by that. Don’t throw away your vote.”

Support for Kamala Harris and the Democratic Party

With Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee, Jack Schlossberg has continued to show his support for the Democratic Party. He was one of the first speakers at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, where he emphasized the importance of carrying on his grandfather’s legacy. Schlossberg stated, “Tonight, JFK’s call to action is now ours to answer. Because once again, the torch has been passed to a new generation. To a leader who shares my grandfather’s energy, vision, and optimism for our future. That leader is Vice President Kamala Harris.”

As the political landscape continues to evolve, it is clear that the Kennedy family’s dynamics and individual beliefs play a significant role in shaping their views on various candidates and campaigns. Jack Schlossberg’s vocal stance on his cousin’s endorsement of Donald Trump and his unwavering support for Vice President Kamala Harris showcase the diverse perspectives within the renowned Kennedy family.

Throughout history, the Kennedys have been known for their political influence and commitment to public service. Their legacy is deeply intertwined with American politics, with each member contributing their unique perspective and values to the national discourse. Jack Schlossberg’s outspoken nature and dedication to upholding his family’s values reflect a deep sense of responsibility towards carrying on the Kennedy legacy in a modern political landscape.

In conclusion, Jack Schlossberg’s reaction to RFK Jr.’s decision to endorse Donald Trump highlights the complexities and divisions within the Kennedy family when it comes to political affiliations. As the younger generation of Kennedys navigates their roles in today’s political climate, their actions and statements serve as a reminder of the enduring legacy of one of America’s most iconic political families.