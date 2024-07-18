J. Michael Cline, the founder of Fandango, tragically passed away at the age of 64 after jumping from the 20th floor of a hotel room in New York City. The incident occurred at The Kimberly Hotel in Manhattan, where he was found on the third-floor courtyard in the morning.

Reports indicate that Cline left a heart-wrenching suicide note apologizing for his mistakes and expressing his love for his family. This came as a shock to many, especially since he had recently undergone gallbladder surgery. Cline, a Cornell University graduate, had founded Fandango in the early 2000s but had already left the company before it faced financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Aside from his work with Fandango, Cline was involved in various financial firms and was known for his advocacy for animal protection. He was also a chairman for the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and a source of inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and students. With an MBA from Harvard University, Cline was described as a “serial entrepreneur” who encouraged people to dream big.

Cline’s personal life included a marriage to Pamela and six children. The couple owned multiple luxurious properties in different locations. While his family has remained silent about his passing, the tragic incident brings to light the importance of mental health and seeking help when needed.

Sadly, Cline’s death is not the first of its kind in New York City, as another executive had jumped to his death from a building in Tribeca a couple of years prior. The news serves as a reminder of the struggles that individuals may face and the significance of reaching out for support.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text Crisis Text Line at 741741. It’s essential to prioritize mental well-being and seek help when necessary to prevent such heartbreaking incidents.