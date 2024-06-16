During the Warner Bros. Discovery Adult Animation Showcase at the Annecy Animation Festival, two new series were unveiled by the company. The first one is “Get Jiro!,” which is based on the graphic novels by the late Anthony Bourdain. The story takes place in a near-future version of Los Angeles and follows a mysterious sushi chef named Jiro. The show explores a brutal environment where people are willing to go to extreme lengths to secure a table at the most prestigious restaurants.

Peter Girardi, executive VP of Alternative Programming at Warner Bros. Animation, shared that Bourdain was a huge fan of comics and anime, with “Mind Game” from Studio 4ºC being his favorite movie. Girardi mentioned that he started developing “Get Jiro!” with Bourdain when he was still alive, and it became a passion project for him.

The second series unveiled at the showcase is “Super Mutant Magic Academy,” created by J.G. Quintel and Jillian Tamaki. The show, produced by Cartoon Network Studios for Adult Swim, is based on Tamaki’s comic of the same name. It follows the story of Marsha, a transfer student at a high school where mutants with superpowers coexist with regular humans. Each student’s superpower reflects their personality, and the show aims to explore the concerns and thoughts of kids in the future.

Suzanna Makkos, head of Adult Animation at Adult Swim, expressed her excitement for the series, stating that it touches on universal themes of identity and self-discovery while being humorous and heartfelt. Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, added that the show’s unique tone will resonate with a wide audience beyond just teenagers.

In addition to the new series, it was also revealed during the panel that “My Adventures with Superman” has been renewed for a third season. The animated series follows the adventures of Clark Kent, Lois Lane, and Jimmy Olsen as they navigate life in Metropolis. The show explores Superman’s struggle to keep his identity a secret while embracing his role as the city’s protector.

Overall, the new series unveiled at the showcase promise to bring fresh and unique storytelling to Adult Swim, catering to a diverse audience with their engaging narratives and relatable themes. The upcoming seasons of these shows are highly anticipated by fans of adult animation.