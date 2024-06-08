j-balvin-arranca-una-nueva-etapa-de-la-mano-de-chencho-corleone-con-polvo-de-tu-vida

J Balvin Starts a New Musical Era with Chencho Corleone in ‘Polvo de tu vida’

Bogotá, June 6 (EFE) – Colombian superstar J Balvin has kicked off a “new musical era” in his career with the release of ‘Polvo de tu vida’, his latest single in which he teamed up with Puerto Rican artist Chencho Corleone to evoke the “reggaeton of the past”.

The announcement was made by J Balvin’s team, who detailed in a statement that the new single is “a catchy and sensual collaboration, mixed with a futuristic video, embodying the reggaeton of the past”. The song, the statement added, will be part of the artist’s upcoming album and represents a return to the roots of reggaeton with a rhythm that features dembow as the protagonist and lyrics that speak of an “unforgettable night of passion”.

The music video was filmed at the Museum of the Future in Dubai and directed by Puerto Rican director Patricia Alfonso. It showcases J Balvin and Chencho in “futuristic spaces and laboratories” where they are examined.

Furthermore, the song celebrates “the end of the ‘Que bueno volver a verte’ tour through Europe with its final show in London on June 5”. The tour started in April and has taken the Colombian artist to 16 countries, including Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, and the Netherlands.

During the concert in Madrid on May 31, Balvin performed ‘Polvo de tu vida’ live for the first time.