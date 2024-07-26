Oil heiress Ivy Getty recently made headlines after releasing her debut pop song titled “One Hit Wonder.” This exciting new venture comes shortly after her divorce from husband Tobias Engel, signaling a new chapter in her life.

Following in the footsteps of other socialites turned singers like Paris Hilton, Getty collaborated with songwriter Madison Love to create a potential summer anthem. Love, known for working with big-name female artists such as Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, and Katy Perry, helped bring Getty’s vision to life.

The lyrics of “One Hit Wonder” reflect Getty’s personal experiences, with lines like “Look into her eyes / it’s a spell you’re under / playing in your head / like a one hit wonder.” The song draws inspiration from iconic tracks by Carly Rae Jepsen, Kylie Minogue, and Hilton’s own “Stars Are Blind.”

In an Instagram post, Getty expressed her excitement about sharing the song with the world after working on it for over a year. She envisions the track being played in various settings, from reality TV shows like “Love Island” to drag performances at popular venues like JackieO’ Mykonos Beach Club.

Getty’s background as the great-granddaughter of oil tycoon J. Paul Getty adds a layer of intrigue to her music career. Her divorce from Engel, which made headlines in April, marked the end of a four-year marriage that began with a lavish ceremony officiated by Nancy Pelosi.

Despite her family’s prestigious lineage, Getty is carving out her own path in the music industry with “One Hit Wonder.” She sees the song as a versatile track that can resonate with different audiences and settings, showcasing her creativity and passion for music.

As Getty embarks on this new journey as a pop artist, fans and critics alike are eager to see where her music will take her. With a promising debut single and a unique perspective to offer, Ivy Getty is poised to make a name for herself in the world of entertainment beyond her family’s legacy.