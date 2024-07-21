ITV’s McDonald and Dodds: Season 4 Episodes Breakdown & Preview

The popular detective drama McDonald and Dodds is set to return to ITV for its fourth series. Fans can expect to see Jason Watkins and Tala Gouveia back in their roles as DCI Lauren McDonald and DS Dodds, along with a lineup of guest stars including Toby Stephens, Pixie Lott, and Lydia Leonard.

The show follows the story of two detectives from different backgrounds who team up to solve mysteries in the city of Bath. Tala Gouveia described the series as a classic British detective show with a modern twist, thanks to writer Robert Murphy’s original stories.

Season four of McDonald and Dodds will consist of three feature-length episodes. The first episode, titled The Rule of Three, will air on Sunday, July 21, from 8pm to 10pm. In this episode, the detectives uncover the body of a woman missing for over 35 years, leading them into the dark secrets of one of Bath’s wealthiest families.

The second episode, Jinxy Sings The Blues, follows the detectives as they investigate a mystery involving a priceless artifact. The third episode, Wedding Fever, explores a series of suspicious deaths during peak wedding season in Bath, putting McDonald and Dodds’ skills to the test.

Fans of the show can look forward to intense and thrilling storylines that will push the detectives to their limits. With the dynamic between McDonald and Dodds at the forefront, viewers can expect a mix of suspense, drama, and unexpected twists in each episode.

McDonald and Dodds returns to ITV1 on Sunday, July 21 at 8pm for an exciting new season that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats. Don’t miss out on the action-packed investigations and gripping mysteries that await in the heart of Bath.