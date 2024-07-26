Chaos erupted on the set of This Morning as the cast of Fawlty Towers crashed the show, leaving hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary flustered. The unexpected invasion threw off the planned segment, causing a bit of a commotion. Viewers took to social media to express their disappointment with the unplanned interruption, with some even calling out the humor of Fawlty Towers as outdated.

Alison Hammond announced that it would be her last day on air before taking a summer break. Co-host Dermot O’Leary expressed a hint of sadness as he acknowledged the upcoming hiatus. As Alison bid farewell to the audience, she joked about needing a break, which sparked mixed reactions from viewers on social media.

The unexpected chaos caused quite a stir among fans of the show, with many wondering if Alison’s departure was permanent. Despite the disruption, This Morning continues to air weekdays on ITV at 10 am. The unplanned visit from the Fawlty Towers cast added an unexpected twist to the show, leaving viewers both entertained and surprised.