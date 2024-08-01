Lucy Meacock, the well-known ITV News presenter, has decided to leave the show after an impressive 36 years with the broadcaster. She recently made a statement on Twitter, breaking her silence about her departure. She expressed her feelings about the tragic Southport stabbings, where three young girls lost their lives, calling it “the saddest of weeks”.

During her time at ITV, Lucy was a prominent figure on the North West news show and also appeared on various other programs such as UpFront, The Late Debate, The Main Ingredient, Origin Unknown, Hearts and Minds, and This Morning from Liverpool. Her fans were quick to shower her with messages of support and well-wishes, expressing how much they will miss her on the screen.

One Twitter user wrote, “You’ll be badly missed Lucy. Enjoy whatever comes next,” while another said, “Missing you already. Good luck in everything you do.” Many others praised Lucy for her professionalism and compassion in delivering the news over the years.

Lucy herself described her 36 years at ITV as “a privilege” and thanked everyone she had met during her time at the broadcaster. She expressed gratitude for the support and love she received from her viewers and colleagues.

As Lucy bids farewell to ITV News, her loyal fans are left reflecting on the impact she has had on their lives through her reporting. Her departure marks the end of an era for the show, but her legacy as a respected journalist and beloved television personality will surely live on in the hearts of those who have watched her over the years.