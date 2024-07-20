ITV’s brain-teasing sensation, The 1% Club, has been a hit with audiences since its debut in 2021. Hosted by the witty Lee Mack, the show challenges 100 contestants to use their common sense and logic to win a £100,000 prize. However, only 1% of Brits have the potential to solve the final tough question.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting news about the future of the show, and it seems there is good news on the horizon. In response to a fan’s inquiry about a new series, the show’s official X account hinted at more new episodes later this year and lots of new episodes next year.

Viewers recently enjoyed a rerun of the first series, during which some eagle-eyed fans noticed improvements. One fan pointed out that the questions were easier to read compared to earlier seasons, thanking the show for listening to feedback.

Initially, viewers had complained about the small size of the questions and answers during the show’s early episodes. Many found it difficult to read the tiny text on screen, with some expressing frustration at not being able to play along at home. Despite efforts to increase the size of the graphics, some viewers still found it challenging to read the questions, even with glasses on.

The 1% Club continues to air on Saturdays on ITV1, captivating audiences with its challenging questions and exciting gameplay. Fans can look forward to more episodes in the future, with improvements based on viewer feedback. Lee Mack’s charm and wit continue to make the show a favorite among viewers, ensuring its success for seasons to come.