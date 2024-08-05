Italian gymnast Alice D’Amato had tears of joy streaming down her face as she secured an unexpected victory. The 21-year-old athlete clinched the gold medal in the individual balance beam final at the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 5. This victory came after American gymnasts Suni Lee and Simone Biles experienced uncharacteristic falls during their routines.

Suni Lee was the first gymnast from the American delegation to perform, and unfortunately, she fell in the middle of her acrobatic series. Despite the setback, Suni handled the situation with grace and was seen smiling and laughing after her routine, thanks to the support of her coach and teammate Simone Biles.

Following Suni’s fall, Sabrina Voinea of Romania also experienced two falls during her beam routine. Then came Simone Biles, who suffered a slip at the end of her acrobatic series, causing her to fall off the beam. Although she managed to finish her routine, the falls resulted in a 0.5-point deduction, and Simone received a score of 13.1.

Alice D’Amato ultimately emerged victorious with a score of 14.366, securing the gold medal. Zhou Yaqin of China earned the silver, while Italian gymnast Manila Esposito took home the bronze.

While Simone Biles didn’t win a medal in the beam final, she still has a chance to go for gold in the individual floor finals alongside teammate Jordan Chiles. If Simone secures the top spot, it would mark her eighth gold and eleventh Olympic medal overall.

In addition to her gold in the team all-around, individual vault, and individual all-around events, Simone’s teammate Alice D’Amato claimed her second Olympic medal and first gold in the beam final at the 2024 Games.

