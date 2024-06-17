Paolo Cortellesi’s film, “There’s Still Tomorrow,” was awarded the prestigious Sydney Film Prize at the Sydney Film Festival. The jury, led by Danis Tanovic, praised the film for its audacity and courage. The prize, worth A$60,000, is one of the most substantial awards given at any film festival.

In addition to “There’s Still Tomorrow,” other notable awards were presented at the festival. Local filmmaker James Bradley received the A$20,000 Documentary Australia award for his film “Welcome to Babel,” which explores the work of Chinese-Australian artist Jiawei Shen. Awanui Simich-Pene’s short film “First Horse” won the A$35,000 First Nations Award, highlighting the story of a young Māori girl in 1826.

Furthermore, the Sustainable Future Award of A$40,000 was given to U.S. filmmaker Alina Simone for her documentary “Black Snow,” focusing on an eco-activist in a remote Russian mining town. Various short film prizes were also awarded, including the Dendy Awards for Australian Short Films and the AFTRS Craft Award for best practitioner.

The festival organizers expressed their delight at the success of the 71st Sydney Film Festival, with a significant turnout of film enthusiasts and sold-out screenings. CEO Frances Wallace commended the diverse selection of over 230 films showcased at the event, while festival director Nashen Moodley highlighted the unique voices and visions brought to the screens by filmmakers from around the world.

On a bittersweet note, Jenny Neighbour, the festival’s head of programs and documentary programmer, announced her departure after 35 years with the organization. Moodley praised Neighbour for her contributions to the festival’s success and wished her well in her future endeavors.