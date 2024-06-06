Taylor Swift’s Iconic Red Lip Survives Rainy Concert in Lyon

Yesterday, Taylor Swift graced the stage in Lyon, France as part of her Eras tour, where she encountered an unexpected challenge – a sudden downpour that drenched both the pop star and her devoted fans at the outdoor venue.

Despite the unfavorable weather conditions, Swift continued to deliver a mesmerizing performance, singing and dancing her way through each era of her music catalog, including her latest release, The Tortured Poets Department. What caught the attention of many, however, was the resilience of her signature red lipstick, which remained intact and flawless throughout the hours-long show.

Swift’s love affair with her ruby red lip dates back to her “Red” era, with her go-to shade reportedly being Pat McGrath’s LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4. This iconic lip color has withstood everything from Super Bowl appearances to rainy concert performances, proving to be a staple in Swift’s glamorous repertoire.

As the concert drew to a close, Swift expressed her gratitude to her dedicated fans for braving the rain and dancing alongside her. The unwavering support and enthusiasm of her audience further solidified her reputation as a consummate performer who goes above and beyond to deliver an unforgettable experience.

In a music industry where trends come and go, Taylor Swift’s enduring red lip serves as a timeless symbol of her artistry and unwavering dedication to her craft. Despite the rain, her iconic lip color stood the test of time, leaving fans in awe of her talent and resilience on stage.