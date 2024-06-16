Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is set to meet with world leaders this weekend at a summit in Switzerland. The main goal of the summit is to find ways to end the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia, which has been the deadliest conflict in Europe since World War Two. Zelenskiy will focus on three key areas during the summit: food security, nuclear safety, and the release of all prisoners and deportees.

The timing of the summit is crucial as Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, controlling around 18% of Ukrainian territory. While the differences between Russia and Ukraine are deeply entrenched, the summit will likely avoid discussions on territorial issues and instead focus on broader topics that can garner support from most participants.

Approximately 90 states and organizations have confirmed their participation in the talks, with notable absences such as China. Russia has not been invited to the summit, as Kyiv aims to isolate Russia by gaining support from countries with friendlier ties to Moscow. While India is expected to send a delegation, China has declined to attend, stating that both warring sides must be present for any substantive peace conference.

The outcome of the summit remains uncertain, with Switzerland hoping that the talks will lead to a future peace process involving Russia. Zelenskiy has acknowledged the challenge of maintaining international support as the war enters its third year. While some believe that reaching a peaceful solution may be difficult as long as Russian President Vladimir Putin remains in power, the summit aims to pave the way for progress.

Russia has described the summit as “futile” and views its military operation in Ukraine as part of a broader struggle with the West. Despite calls for Russia to be part of the peace process, Moscow was not invited to the talks. The summit will address broader concerns triggered by the war, including food and nuclear security.

While major world leaders are expected to attend the summit, the absence of key players like China may limit its impact. The summit aims to lay the groundwork for a future peace process that includes Russia, but challenges remain in reaching a consensus. The summit represents a crucial opportunity for Ukraine to garner international support for its efforts to end the war with Russia.