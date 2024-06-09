isis-valverde-posta-foto-com-o-noivo-marcus-buaiz-na-praia

Isis Valverde and Marcus Buaiz Enjoy Beach Day Together

Isis Valverde took to Instagram on Sunday to share some relaxing moments with her fiancé, businessman Marcus Buaiz. The couple was spotted enjoying a day at the beach, with Valverde captioning the post, “This sky, this day, this place, this view, my loves, the sea.”

The actress received a flood of compliments and well-wishes from her followers. Fellow actress Duda Santos, known for her role as Maria Santa in “Renascer,” commented with a heart emoji. One follower described Valverde as “the muse of summer, winter, fall, and spring.” Another admirer gushed, “You look sensational with this new look.”

Valverde and Buaiz got engaged in December 2023. Prior to Valverde, Buaiz was married to singer Wanessa Camargo, with whom he shares two children: José Marcus, 11, and João Francisco, 8. Valverde was previously married to André Resende, with whom she has a son, Rael, 5.

Stay tuned for more updates on Isis Valverde and Marcus Buaiz's relationship.

