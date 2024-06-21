Disney Pixar’s highly anticipated sequel, Inside Out 2, has sparked a conversation about the impact of the film on children with anxiety. The movie introduces a new character named Anxiety, who takes center stage alongside Riley’s core emotions. The film portrays Anxiety as a well-meaning but overpowering force that can lead to stress and panic attacks.

Clinical psychologist Eileen Kennedy-Moore emphasizes the importance of not shielding children from anxiety-inducing situations, as avoidance can exacerbate anxiety. She points out that moderate levels of anxiety can actually be beneficial, helping individuals perform at their best by motivating them to prepare and face challenges head-on.

While Anxiety’s portrayal as a character in the film may be unsettling for some young viewers, experts like Betsy Bozdech believe that it offers a relatable depiction of anxiety. Bozdech notes that Anxiety’s intentions are ultimately to help Riley, highlighting the internal struggle many individuals face when anxiety takes control.

For parents like Sarah, who has a daughter with anxiety, the film serves as a valuable tool for normalizing and discussing complex emotions with children. Sarah’s daughter, Amelie, found the portrayal of panic attacks in the film to be both powerful and relatable, providing a sense of validation and understanding.

Overall, Inside Out 2 provides families with an opportunity to initiate important conversations about anxiety and mental health. By watching Riley navigate her emotions on screen, children can develop a better understanding of their own feelings and learn effective coping strategies. The film’s emotional depth and relatable themes offer a platform for parents to engage with their children and support them through challenging times.

In conclusion, while the portrayal of Anxiety in Inside Out 2 may be intense for some young viewers, the film ultimately serves as a valuable resource for promoting emotional intelligence and facilitating discussions about anxiety. By depicting the complexities of mental health in a relatable and engaging manner, the movie encourages empathy, understanding, and resilience in children facing similar challenges.