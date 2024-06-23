General Hospital has been focusing a lot of attention on Giovanni “Gio” Palmeri, in hopes of winning over fans with his character. Gio, who is portrayed by Giovanni Mazza, has quickly become a likable figure in Port Charles, thanks to his connection with Sonny Corinthos. Despite not being related by blood, Gio sees Sonny as family and is grateful for all the support Sonny has provided over the years, especially in funding Gio’s dream of becoming a concert violinist.

However, things take a dramatic turn when Gio stumbles upon some disturbing information on June 26. This revelation may be linked to Trina Robinson’s news about Heather Webber’s case, raising concerns about Ava Jerome’s involvement. As Gio starts to see a different side of Ava, he may uncover unsettling truths about her past and her current actions, particularly regarding Sonny’s medication.

With tensions rising and suspicions growing, Gio could find himself in a position to protect Sonny and expose Ava’s deceit. As the storyline progresses, viewers can expect to see Gio taking a stand and potentially teaming up with Dante Falconeri and others to confront Ava about her actions.

As General Hospital delves deeper into the storyline of Sonny’s altered medication, fans can anticipate more twists and turns that will ultimately lead to Ava facing the consequences of her actions. Stay tuned to CDL for the latest updates, predictions, and spoilers on the gripping developments in Port Charles.