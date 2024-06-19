Lily Allen recently opened up about her intimacy boundaries with her husband, David Harbour, during an episode of her podcast. She mentioned that she sometimes says ‘no’ to his requests in the bedroom, leading her to wonder if she is inadvertently kink-shaming him. Despite turning down some of his desires, she clarified that she does not react negatively but rather makes excuses like having a headache.

While discussing her past experiences, Allen admitted to calling men “daddy” during intercourse and expressed concerns that Harbour might be surprised by her current behavior. Her co-host, Miquita Oliver, reassured her that Harbour would appreciate her candidness and kinky side.

The singer shared that alcohol played a significant role in her past sexual experiences, noting that she had never engaged in sober intimacy until she met Harbour on a dating app in 2019. The couple later got married in a Las Vegas ceremony in September 2020 and are both now sober.

Before her relationship with Harbour, Allen was married to Sam Cooper from 2011 to 2018. During the breakdown of her previous marriage, she explored her sexuality and had intimate encounters with women, which she candidly discussed in her memoir. Allen emphasized the importance of normalizing behaviors that people may feel ashamed of and took control of her narrative by sharing her experiences in her book.

Overall, Allen’s reflections on her past relationships and sexual experiences shed light on the complexities of intimacy and the importance of open communication with partners. By sharing her story, she hopes to empower others to embrace their authentic selves and break free from societal expectations.