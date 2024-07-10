Feeding seagulls in your garden may seem harmless, but it can have some negative consequences. Although it is not illegal to feed seagulls in your garden, it is important to be mindful of the potential issues that may arise from doing so.

One of the main concerns is that feeding seagulls can attract them to your property repeatedly, leading to a nuisance for you and your neighbors. Additionally, seagulls can carry diseases such as salmonella and E. coli, which can be transmitted to humans through contact with their droppings or feathers.

Furthermore, feeding seagulls can also attract other pests like rats to your garden, creating an unsanitary environment. In some cases, seagulls may become aggressive towards humans, especially if they feel threatened or protective of their young. This can pose a danger, especially to children who may be scared or injured by the birds.

While it is not illegal to feed animals in your garden, including seagulls, there are laws in place to protect wildlife from harm. The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 prohibits the harming of animals, which can include feeding them human food that may be harmful to their health.

In extreme cases where the persistent feeding of wild birds like seagulls is deemed unreasonable and detrimental to the community’s quality of life, local authorities and police forces can intervene. They may issue Public Space Protection Orders or Community Protection Orders under the Anti-social Behaviour, Crime, and Policing Act 2014 to address the issue.

Overall, it is best to avoid feeding seagulls in your garden to prevent potential problems and ensure the well-being of both the birds and your community. Instead, it is recommended to let nature take its course and allow the birds to find food sources in their natural habitats. By respecting wildlife and following the regulations in place, you can contribute to a harmonious environment for all living creatures.