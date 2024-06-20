Hannah Dodd, the actress known for her role in Bridgerton, recently stunned fans with her glamorous look at the premiere of Season 3 of the Netflix series. She shared a red carpet shot on Instagram with her co-star Victor Alli, which garnered over 300,000 likes. In the photo, Hannah was dressed in a sparkly silver Versace minidress that accentuated her long, toned legs. She completed the look with a pair of strappy Christian Louboutin sandals and a flawless makeup look by Chantecaille.

Fans praised Hannah for her stunning appearance, with one commenting on her incredible portrayal of the character Francesca. Despite the glamorous red carpet look, Hannah revealed that it takes a team of about 20 people to get her ready for such events. She expressed her gratitude to her management and PR team for their support.

While fans are used to seeing Hannah in Regency costumes on-screen, she has shown that she can rock any outfit off-camera as well. In a throwback photo from December 2019, she flaunted her figure in a blue bikini while wearing a festive Santa hat. The actress has been open about her excitement for joining the cast of Bridgerton and working with such talented people.

Hannah Dodd’s success in Bridgerton has contributed to her estimated net worth of $3 million. With her increasing popularity and brand collaborations on social media, her net worth is expected to grow even further in the future. Overall, Hannah’s glamorous red carpet appearance and down-to-earth attitude continue to endear her to fans both on and off the screen.