General Hospital (GH) spoilers indicate that Jason Morgan has made sacrifices in his life to protect Carly Spencer from the FBI’s threats. He went to great lengths to keep Carly out of prison, including faking his own death and staying away from his children for over two years. This decision has not been easy for Sam McCall, who feels like Carly always comes first for Jason.

The close friendship between Carly and Jason has caused its fair share of problems. While the show has built this friendship over many years and different versions of Carly, it seems to have become the defining aspect of their characters. Everything seems to revolve around their connection, even though they are firmly in the friend zone.

Carly recently confessed to Jason that she was jealous of Britt Westbourne because she wanted to be the only woman he loved. This kind of possessiveness and gatekeeping is not fair to Jason, who has to constantly clean up after Carly’s messes. It’s a lot for him to handle, and it raises the question of whether Carly is hindering Jason’s love life.

While it’s understandable that Jason and Carly have a strong bond, perhaps it’s time for the show to explore other storylines and romantic opportunities for them. Dialing down Carly’s obsession and allowing Jason to have more agency in his own life could lead to interesting developments for both characters.

Looking ahead, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Carly and Jason may face complications related to the FBI in upcoming episodes. John Cates is set to play hardball, which could further test their friendship and loyalty to each other. As fans eagerly await to see how this storyline unfolds, it’s clear that Carly and Jason’s relationship will continue to be a focal point on the show.

