Irish rugby star Joey Carbery and his wife Robyn Flanagan are over the moon as they welcome their first child, a beautiful baby boy. Robyn took to social media to share the exciting news along with the first glimpse of their son, expressing their joy and love for their new arrival.

The couple had previously announced their pregnancy on St Stephen’s Day, and fans and followers have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of their little one. Social media was flooded with messages of congratulations and well wishes for the new parents, with many commenting on how adorable the baby boy is.

Joey and Robyn, who got married in a intimate ceremony at Dublin City Hall followed by a lavish celebration in Spain last year, are now embracing the journey of parenthood together. Their wedding was a star-studded event with many of Joey’s teammates from both Munster and Ireland in attendance, making it a memorable and joyous occasion for all.

As they embark on this new chapter in their lives, Joey and Robyn are filled with gratitude and happiness for the blessing of their son. The couple are looking forward to all the precious moments and memories they will create as a family, and their fans are excited to follow along on their parenting journey.

With their strong bond and love for each other, Joey and Robyn are sure to be amazing parents to their beautiful baby boy. Congratulations to the happy couple on this special and joyous occasion!