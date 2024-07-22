Supermodel Irina Shayk recently turned heads as she shared photos of herself in a stunning black bikini while on a getaway in Italy. The 38-year-old beauty showcased her incredible figure in the simple two-piece, capturing attention with her washboard abs in a mirror selfie she posted during her vacation.

In the Instagram post, Irina appeared makeup-free and radiated confidence as she enjoyed the sunny European country. She even shared a video of herself taking a dive into the crystal-clear waters, giving fans a glimpse of her behind in the process. The star seemed to be making the most of her time away, as she also shared clips of herself swimming in a private pool and working out in gym gear.

Fans of the Russian supermodel flooded the comments section with compliments, with one admirer even likening her to a goddess. Another fan referred to her as “Queen” and many others praised her beauty, calling her “the most beautiful woman in the world.” Irina’s previous high-profile relationships with NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper have kept her in the spotlight, but sources suggest she may be looking for a new romance.

Rumors have circulated that Irina could be interested in actor Tom Cruise as a potential suitor. However, her focus seems to be on enjoying her time in Italy and maintaining her fitness, as evidenced by her dedication to workouts during her holiday. The supermodel’s ability to balance relaxation and exercise while looking effortlessly chic has left fans in awe and eager to see more of her adventures. Irina Shayk continues to captivate audiences with her beauty and grace, making her a true icon in the world of fashion and entertainment.