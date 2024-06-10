“Intensamente 2” Trailer Revealed: Explore the Emotions in the Highly Anticipated Sequel

“Intensamente 2” is just days away from its premiere and fans of this story are filled with excitement as the official trailer has been released, leaving those eager to know what will happen in the life of Riley, the protagonist.

The highly awaited second installment continues the story from 2015, which follows Riley’s life as a young girl going through various changes after moving to San Francisco with her family, leaving a part of her life behind.

What emotions will be featured in “Intensamente 2”?

“Intensamente” was well-received for its portrayal of emotions, showing how each one is important and plays a crucial role in a person’s life at any age. In this sequel, it delves into Riley’s adolescence, much like “Red”, introducing new emotions while also featuring familiar ones such as Joy, Anger, Sadness, Disgust, Angst, Envy, Shame, and Nostalgia.

To give you a glimpse of what to expect in this sequel, which explores the theme of repressed emotions, the final trailer introduces the endearing “Nostalgia.”

When is “Intensamente 2” premiering?

After unveiling the official posters and trailers, all that’s left is for June 13 to arrive for the release of “Intensamente 2” in theaters. The film has high expectations following the success of the first installment, with its emotional and humorous moments.

Fans were thrilled with the introduction of “Anxiety” in the sequel, as despite being a disorder, many social media users welcomed its inclusion as a character, as it is something present in the lives of many people but rarely discussed.