Chlöe Bailey, at the age of 25, has made a name for herself in the music industry, particularly as one half of the duo Chlöe x Halle with her sister Halle Bailey. Their talent caught the attention of Beyoncé, who signed them to her management company, Parkwood Entertainment. After releasing their debut EP “Sugar Symphony” in 2016, Chlöe is now gearing up for the release of her second album, “Trouble In Paradise.”

In a recent interview with NYLON, Chlöe shared that her upcoming album is a celebration of womanhood and having fun without taking life too seriously. She described it as a coming-of-age project inspired by the feeling of a summer fling, where love is deep and intense, even though it may not last forever.

When working on her album, Chlöe looked to some of the influential Black artists who have inspired her over the years. She mentioned Beyoncé as a mentor who has had a significant impact on her life, as well as the late Whitney Houston, who she admires for her resilience and iconic status in the music industry.

Chlöe also emphasized the importance of celebrating other female artists and healthy competition, particularly with her sister Halle. She believes that competition pushes artists to become better and allows for growth in the industry.

Apart from her music career, Chlöe is also making waves in the film industry. She is set to star alongside Russell Crowe in the movie “The Exorcism,” where she plays a challenging role that required her to film a possession scene. Despite her initial apprehension, Chlöe had a great experience on set and enjoyed the behind-the-scenes aspects of filming a horror movie.

Overall, Chlöe Bailey’s journey from YouTube covers to a successful music career and budding acting career is a testament to her talent, hard work, and dedication. As she continues to pave her own path in the entertainment industry, she remains inspired by the iconic Black artists who have come before her and looks forward to sharing her upcoming album with the world.