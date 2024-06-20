I recently embarked on a four-day road trip from Pennsylvania to Nevada, and it was quite the learning experience. While it was a successful journey overall, I encountered a few unexpected challenges along the way that taught me valuable lessons that I’d like to share.

One of the first things I learned was the importance of researching pet-friendly hotels, especially when traveling with cats. Despite calling ahead to confirm that a hotel was pet-friendly, I arrived at one establishment only to be turned away because they did not accept cats. It was a frustrating experience that required me to quickly find alternative accommodations. Moving forward, I will be sure to double-check hotel policies regarding pets to avoid any surprises.

During a pit stop near Denver, Colorado, I encountered another unexpected lesson regarding gasoline. I discovered that 85 gas is equivalent to 87 gas at higher elevations, which came as a surprise to me. This realization came in a moment of panic when I thought my son had pumped the wrong gas into the vehicle. Fortunately, a quick Google search clarified the situation, but it was a reminder of how important it is to be aware of regional differences when traveling.

The impact of higher altitudes was another factor that caught me off guard during the road trip. Items in the car, such as a bag of chips and a bottle of liquid eyeliner, unexpectedly burst due to the change in elevation. It was a reminder that even small details can have a significant impact when traveling across different regions.

As I journeyed through various states, I also encountered challenges related to gas station availability. In states like Kansas and Utah, where gas stations were sparse, I experienced heightened anxiety about running out of fuel in remote areas. While the scenery was beautiful, the lack of infrastructure made me realize the importance of planning ahead and ensuring access to essential services along the route.

Overall, the road trip was a mix of unexpected challenges and memorable experiences. While I initially had reservations about the journey, I embraced the adventure and made the best of every moment. From managing pet accommodations to navigating regional differences, I gained valuable insights that will inform future travel decisions. While driving cross country was a unique experience, it’s not something I see myself doing again in the future.