Fred C. Trump III’s recent memoir, ‘All in the Family: The Trumps and How We Got This Way,’ has revealed some shocking details about his uncle, Donald Trump. The book, released on July 30, has brought to light some disturbing incidents involving the former president.

One of the most concerning revelations in the memoir is Donald Trump’s alleged use of racial slurs in casual conversations. Fred recalls an incident from the 1970s when Donald used the n-word while showing him his damaged Cadillac Eldorado convertible. This incident sheds light on the ex-president’s problematic views on race, even from a young age.

Another incident detailed in the memoir took place at Fred’s grandfather’s house, where Donald asked Fred to hit his brother, Robert. Fred complied, and in return, Robert slapped him while Donald found the whole situation amusing. These stories paint a troubling picture of the dynamics within the Trump family.

Fred also shared an anecdote from 2012 when he accidentally spilled a few drops of coke on Donald’s seat during a trip on a custom Boeing 575. Donald’s reaction was extreme, as he yelled about the supposed hundred thousand dollars worth of damage. This incident showcases Donald’s quick temper and penchant for overreacting to minor issues.

Perhaps one of the most appalling revelations in the memoir is the comment Donald made about Fred’s son. When Fred called Donald about his son’s medical fund, the former president callously suggested that Fred should let his son die and move to Florida because the child no longer recognized him. This heartless remark highlights the lack of empathy and compassion in Donald’s character.

Overall, Fred C. Trump III’s memoir provides a rare glimpse into the personal life of the Trump family and exposes some disturbing truths about Donald Trump’s behavior and attitudes. It serves as a reminder that public figures often have hidden facets to their personalities that are not apparent to the public eye.